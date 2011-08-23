BRUSSELS NATO has aircraft operating over Tripoli on Tuesday but an official could not confirm it had launched an air strike against the compound of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"NATO confirms it has aircraft over Tripoli today," the official said when asked about reports it had launched an air strike against the compound.

"We haven't heard from our aircraft whether they found it necessary to take action," the official said, adding: "We don't have any indications right now."

Britain's Sky TV earlier reported smoke could be seen billowing from the fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound following a NATO air strike.

Rebels battling forces loyal to Gaddafi were attacking the gates of the compound, Arab news channel Al Arabiya reported.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)