Russia recognized Libya's ruling interim council as the country's legitimate authority on Thursday, shortly before a conference in Paris on Libya's postwar reconstruction.
Fifty-nine countries, listed below, have now recognized Libya's National Transitional Council:
Albania
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Benin
Britain
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Canada
Cape Verde
Chad
Colombia
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Egypt
Estonia
Ethiopia
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Greece
Guinea
Hungary
Iraq
Italy
Ivory Coast
Japan
Jordan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Malta
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
Niger
Nigeria
Panama
Portugal
Qatar
Russia
Senegal
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United States
* The African Union called on August 26 for the formation of an inclusive transitional government in Libya, saying it could not recognize the rebels as sole legitimate representatives of the nation while fighting continued.
-- The stand was at odds with that of AU members who have announced their recognition of the NTC.
-- Algeria will recognize Libya's new leaders when they establish a representative government, Algeria's foreign minister said in an interview on Thursday.
* China has not formally recognized the NTC but has said it had "always attached significance to (its) important role."
* The Palestinian Authority has recognized the NTC. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)