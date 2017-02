CAIRO Rebel fighters in eastern Libya advanced toward the oil terminal of Ras Lanuf after taking the coastal town of Ageila from forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, Al Jazeera television reported on Tuesday.

While rebels made steady progress in western Libya, securing most of Tripoli on Monday, the conflict has been bogged down for months in the east as Gaddafi loyalists fought off repeated assaults on vital oil facilities.

