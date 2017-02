CAIRO Egyptian border guards have seized a "large quantity" of weapons at the border with Libya, state television reported on Monday.

The Nile News channel gave no more details in its brief report.

Egyptian media have reported a rise in smuggling of arms across the Libyan border since the uprising against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. A senior Israeli official said in July that Libya had become a new source of weapons for the Gaza Strip, which is run by Israel's Islamist foe, Hamas.

