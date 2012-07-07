BENGHAZI An anti-election protester was shot dead in Libya's eastern town of Ajdabiya on Saturday when he tried to steal a ballot box from a polling station, officials said.

It was the first death reported on the day of Libya's first free national poll in 60 years. Ajdabiya has been a focus of protests against the election by easterners who say the vote is a sham and want more autonomy for their region.

"Three men in a car were trying to threaten the voting process in one of the polling stations," Deputy Interior Minister Omar al-Khadrawi told a news conference in Tripoli.

Khadrawi said a local security guard ran after the car and shot at it, killing one person and injuring two others inside. Earlier, a local election official said the men had tried to enter the polling station to steal a ballot box.

