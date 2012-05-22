TRIPOLI Libya's electoral commission said on Tuesday 4,000 candidates had registered for upcoming national assembly elections, but the commission head said he could not confirm the vote would be held on June 19 as set by the ruling National Transitional Council.

"To announce the election date is linked to a number of issues including delivering election materials all over Libya and also training electoral observers," Nuri al-Abbar told reporters.

"Only after the completion of these issues can we announce the actual date of the elections."

Sunday was the last day for voter registration and for candidates to register to run in the historic elections, the first since Libyans overthrew Muammar Gaddafi in a popular uprising last year.

The election, for a special national assembly that will draw up a new constitution, is a milestone in shaping the country's new institutions after the revolt.

Libya's NTC so far has been unable to agree on a definitive set of rules for the election, and lack of security on the ground could derail the process.

Libyans began to register early in May, a novelty for them because Gaddafi had outlawed elections for 40 years, saying they were undemocratic.

