A woman casts her ballot during the National Assembly election at a polling station in Tripoli July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyan children wave the Kingdom of Libya flags from a car during the National Assembly election in Benghazi July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Libyans celebrate on the streets after casting their vote during the National Assembly election in Benghazi July 7, 2012. Crowds of joyful Libyans, some with tears in their eyes, parted with the legacy of Muammar Gaddafi on Saturday as they voted in the first free national election in 60 years. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A policewoman talks to voters during the National Assembly election at a polling station Tripoli July 7, 2012. Libyans queued to vote in their first free national election in 60 years on Saturday, a poll designed to shake off the legacy of Muammar Gaddafi but which risks being hijacked by violence. Libyans will choose a 200-member assembly which will elect a prime minister and cabinet before laying the ground for full parliamentary elections next year under a new constitution. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Tripoli July 7, 2012. Crowds of joyful Libyans, some with tears in their eyes, parted with the legacy of Muammar Gaddafi on Saturday as they voted in the first free national election in 60 years. But in the eastern city of Benghazi, cradle of last year's uprising and now seeking more autonomy from the interim government, protesters stormed polling stations and burned hundreds of ballot papers. Libyans are choosing a 200-member assembly which will elect a prime minister and cabinet before laying the ground for full parliamentary elections next year under a new constitution. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A woman celebrates on the streets after casting her vote during the National Assembly election in Tripoli's Martyrs square July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man, with an inked finger, flashes the victory sign as he celebrates with the new Libyan flag at the end of voting day in Sirte July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

High National Election Commission workers check ballot boxes after collecting them from different polling stations as they prepare for the final count, in Benghazi July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A woman celebrates with the new national flag on the streets after casting her vote during the National Assembly election in Tripoli's Martyrs square July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

High National Election Commission workers sit near ballot boxes after collecting them from different polling stations as they prepare for the final count, in Benghazi July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, speaks during a news conference at his headquarters in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, talks during a news conference at his party's headquarters in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

TRIPOLI Wartime rebel prime minister Mahmoud Jibril took an early lead in Libya's national assembly election, according to partial tallies released on Monday that pointed to a weaker than expected showing for Islamist parties.

If confirmed that trend would set Libya apart from other Arab Spring countries such as Egypt and Tunisia where groups with overtly religious agendas have done well - although Jibril insists his multi-party alliance is neither secular nor liberal and includes sharia Islamic law among its core values.

Saturday's poll was the first free national vote in six decades and drew a line under 42 years of rule under former dictator Muammar Gaddafi. International observers said it went well despite violent incidents that killed at least two people.

Jibril's National Forces Alliance (NFA) was heading for landslide victories in the Tripoli suburb of Janzour and the western region towns of Zlitan, Misalata, Tarhouna and Khoms with over three-quarters of votes counted in those areas.

In Misrata, Libya's third city, the Union for the Homeland led by a long-time Gaddafi opponent, was on course to win.

Neither the Justice and Construction party - political wing of the Libyan counterpart of the Muslim Brotherhood that now dominates the Egyptian parliament - nor the Al-Watan Islamist group led by an ex-rebel militia chief did well in the tallies.

A strong showing by US-educated Jibril, a fluent English-speaker already familiar in Western capitals for conducting most of the rebels' diplomacy last year, is likely to sit well with NATO allies who backed the uprising to oust Gaddafi.

But analysts cautioned that parties only have 80 out of 200 seats in a new assembly which will appoint a caretaker prime minister and cabinet before preparing for parliamentary polls next year, with independent candidates taking the other 120.

"We have no way of knowing yet how they (the independents) will align themselves," said Hanan Salah of campaign group Human Rights Watch.

There is speculation that Jibril, who will not sit in the new assembly himself, may seek a greater role for himself - possibly even as president if such a position is created in a new Libyan constitution to be drafted next year.

However on Sunday Jibril brushed aside such speculation and offered talks with all of Libya's 150-plus political parties to create a grand coalition.

"We extend an honest call for a national dialogue to come altogether in one coalition, under one banner ... This is an honest and sincere call for all political parties operating today in Libya," Jibril told a news conference.

"In yesterday's election there was no loser or winner ... Whoever wins, Libya is the real winner," he said.

OBSERVERS GIVE VOTE THUMBS-UP

Nearly 1.8 million of 2.8 million registered voters cast their ballots, a turnout of around 65 percent, authorities said.

Earlier, international observers declared Saturday's election credible, saying violent incidents and anti-vote protests in the restive east failed to stop Libyans turning out.

"It is remarkable that nearly all Libyans cast their ballot free from fear or intimidation," Alexander Graf Lambsdorff of the European Union Assessment Team told a news conference.

"These incidents do not put into question the national integrity of the elections as a whole," he said, referring to the theft and burning of a number of ballot boxes and protests by demonstrators seeking more autonomy for the east of the country.

"Eleven months after the building of a new nation, there are bound to be spoilers," said Carter Center vice-president of peace programs John Stremlau. "Libyans determined to continue with the voting process is what gives us hope for the future."

Reaction to Jibril's coalition call was cautiously positive.

"The door is open to dialogue now for all Libyans," Ali Rhouma El-Sibai, head of the hardline Islamic Al-Assala Group, told Reuters. "But no agreement is possible until we know what is on the table. We cannot compromise our principles."

The storming of four voting centers by protesters in the eastern city of Benghazi on Saturday underlined that eastern demands ranging from greater political representation for the region to regional autonomy will not go away.

Gunmen, demonstrating their grip on the eastern oil terminals from which the bulk of Libya's oil exports flow, blocked three main ports a day before the vote.

Many easterners are furious that their region, one of three in Libya, was only allotted 60 seats in the new assembly compared to 102 for the western region that includes Tripoli.

(Additional reporting by Hadeel Al-Shalchi in Benghazi and Mark John in Tripoli; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Diana Abdallah)