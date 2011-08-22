MILAN Libya's biggest foreign oil investor, Italy's oil and gas major Eni (ENI.MI), returned to Libya to look into restarting oil facilities and there have been technical meetings, Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said on Monday.

"The facilities had been made by Italians, by (oil field services group) Saipem (SPMI.MI), and therefore it is clear that Eni will play a No. 1 role in the future (in Libya)," Frattini told state TV RAI.

Eni declined to comment on the timing of output restart.

Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said in July that the group would need two to three months to restart gas production once the situation in Libya was resolved and a year to restart oil output.

Eni, the biggest foreign oil operator in Libya, got about 14 percent of its output from Libya before the crisis. Production has fallen with the fighting.

Shares in Eni were the top gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index, rising 5.13 percent by 0935 GMT.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Alison Birrane)