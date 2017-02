ROME A European Union diplomatic team has arrived in Tripoli, Italian Defense Minister Ignazio La Russa said on Thursday as international embassies begin re-opening in the Libyan capital.

"The diplomatic delegation from the European Union was taken into Libya to Tripoli by our navy yesterday afternoon," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Italy and France, which spearheaded the western military intervention against former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, have both re-opened their embassies in Tripoli, which were closed earlier this year.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)