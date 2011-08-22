BRUSSELS The European Union will keep sanctions in place against the Libyan government for the time being but is ready to lift them quickly when the time is right, the EU executive said on Monday. "For the moment ... sanctions will remain in place, but we can always lift them fairly rapidly," a spokesman for the EU's foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, told a regular news briefing.

Nearly 50 Libyan entities are subject to EU sanctions and more than 30 Libyan officials face measures such as asset freezes and travel bans.

Britain said earlier it would soon be able to release frozen Libyan assets, money that could be used to help finance new Libyan authorities if the rebels do succeed in overthrowing Gaddafi's government.