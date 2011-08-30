Here is a timeline of the civil war in Libya since protests against Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule began in February:

February 15/16, 2011 - The arrest of human rights activist Fethi Tarbel sparks a riot in Benghazi, Quryna newspaper reports.

February 24 - Anti-government militias take control of central coastal city of Misrata after evicting forces loyal to Gaddafi.

February 26 - The U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on Gaddafi and his family, and refers Libya's crackdown on rebels to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

February 28 - EU governments approve a package of sanctions against Gaddafi and his closest advisers including an arms embargo and bans on travel to the bloc.

March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) in Benghazi declares itself the sole representative for Libya.

March 10 - France recognizes the NTC as legitimate representative of Libya's people. Libya suspends diplomatic relations with France the next day.

March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorize a no-fly zone over Libya and "all necessary measures" -- code for military action -- to protect civilians against Gaddafi's army.

March 19 - The first air strikes halt the advance of Gaddafi's forces on Benghazi and target Libya's air defenses.

March 28 - Qatar becomes the first Arab country to recognize Libya's rebels as the people's legitimate representatives.

March 29 - A London conference of 40 governments and organizations agrees to set up a contact group comprising 20 countries to coordinate efforts in a post-Gaddafi Libya.

March 30 - Libyan Foreign Minister Moussa Koussa defects and flies to Britain.

April 30 - A NATO missile attack on a house in Tripoli kills Gaddafi's youngest son and three grandchildren.

June 1 - Libya's top oil official Shokri Ghanem appears in Rome, saying he has defected because of the bloodshed.

June 15 - Gaddafi's government approves $31.4 billion budget for the rest of 2011, to show it is functioning as normal.

June 27 - The ICC issues arrest warrants for Gaddafi, his son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi on charges of crimes against humanity.

July 15 - The NTC wins U.S. recognition as the legitimate government of Libya at a meeting in Turkey of the contact group.

July 27 - Rebels win diplomatic recognition from Britain, which also expels the remaining Gaddafi diplomats from London.

July 28 - Abdel Fattah Younes, Gaddafi's former interior minister who defected to the rebels on February 22 and became their military chief, is killed in mysterious circumstances.

August 14 - Libyan rebels take the center of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, cutting the coastal highway to Tunisia that keeps the capital supplied with food and fuel.

August 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli with little resistance.

-- Gaddafi makes two audio addresses over state television calling on Libyans to fight off the rebel "rats." He says he is in the capital and will be "with you until the end."

-- Rebels reach Green Square, the symbolic showcase the government had until recently used for mass demonstrations in support of Gaddafi. Rebels rename it Martyrs Square.

-- Libyan rebels say they have detained three of Gaddafi's sons, including Saif al-Islam, wanted for war crimes.

August 22 - Libyan government tanks and snipers put up last-ditch resistance in Tripoli as rebels sweep into its heart.

August 23 - Saif al Islam, waving in triumph and taunting his father's enemies, surfaces in Tripoli to prove he remains free.

-- The rebels overrun Gaddafi's fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli trashing the symbols of his rule.

August 24 - Gaddafi issues a rambling but defiant audio message overnight vowing to fight on to death or victory.

-- The council says it is offering an amnesty to any of Gaddafi's entourage who kill or capture him. Council chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil says also a local businessman has offered two million dinars ($1.3 million) to anyone who caught him.

August 25 - Gaddafi, in audio speech broadcast on loyalist TV channels, calls on supporters to "purify" the capital of rebels.

August 29 - Algeria announces that Gaddafi's wife, two of his sons and his daughter have crossed into its territory, prompting the ruling interim council to demand that they be returned to face trial and that to shelter them is an "act of aggression."

August 30 - The NTC says they are almost certain that Gaddafi's son Khamis, and intelligence chief were killed on August 27, during fighting in Tarhouna, 90 km southeast of Tripoli.

-- Jalil gives pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte and other towns until September 3 to surrender or face military force.