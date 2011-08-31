PARIS France has asked the United Nations sanctions committee to unfreeze 1.5 billion euros ($2.16 billion) of Libyan assets in France, a French government source said Wednesday.

The source told Reuters that Libya, where the ruling interim council is eager to free up frozen financial assets around the world following the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, has 7.6 billion euros of assets parked in French banks.

The government source also said that Russia and China would send representatives to an international "Friends of Libya" conference in Paris Thursday to discuss support for the political and economic rebuilding of the North African state.

