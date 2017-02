PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy spoke to U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday and the two leaders agreed that the end of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's rule is inevitable and close, Sarkozy's office said.

France and Britain will continue to give military support to the Libyan rebels until Gaddafi's troops surrender, and both countries back holding a conference soon in Paris to rally international support for rebuilding the country, his office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey)