Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi attends a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his coming to power at the Green Square in Tripoli in this September 1, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

TRIPOLI Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi died in an attack by NTC fighters, a senior NTC official said Thursday.

"He was killed in an attack by the fighters. There is footage of that," the National Transitional Council's information minister, Mahmoud Shammam, told Reuters.

There was no independent confirmation of his remarks.

(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul)