MISRATA, Libya Libyan forensic doctors carried out an autopsy overnight on the body of Muammar Gaddafi, the former Libyan leader killed last week, one of the people involved in the autopsy told Reuters on Sunday.

"We worked all through the night. We just got done," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. He did not reveal any of the autopsy's findings.

The autopsy was carried out at a morgue in the city of Misrata, about 200 km (130 miles) east of Tripoli. Local officials said Gaddafi's body would now be brought back to the cold store at an old market in Misrata where it has been on public display.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams)