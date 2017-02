CAIRO Muammar Gaddafi said in audio remarks broadcast on al-Rai TV that Tripoli residents must "cleanse" the Libyan capital from rebels.

"All Libyans must be present in Tripoli, young men, tribal men and women must sweep through Tripoli and comb it for traitors," the Libyan leader said. "I have been out a bit in Tripoli discreetly, without being seen by people, and ... I did not feel that Tripoli was in danger," he added.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi)