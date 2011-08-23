Forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi are making a stand at his fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound in the center of Tripoli.

Here are some details about the area:

* Bab al-Aziziya means Splendid Gate and the compound houses Gaddafi's private quarters as well as a military barracks and other installations.

* According to rebel military official Major General Umar al-Hariri, the barracks are linked to underground tunnels up to 30 km (20 miles) long, some of which lead to the sea.

* The six sq km base is located south of Tripoli at the northern end of Airport Highway.

* The compound has facilities for banquets and other public events but it is not lavish.

* The compound was the target of a 1986 U.S. bombing of Libya. U.S. President Ronald Reagan said it was in retaliation for what he called Libyan complicity in the bombing of a Berlin night club.

* After the 1986 bombing, a sculpture was created depicting a hand crushing a fighter aircraft. Gaddafi used the backdrop in March in a television broadcast to rally supporters.

* At the beginning of the revolt in March, thousands of Libyans packed into the heavily fortified compound to form a "human shield" against possible air strikes by allied forces.

* It was also bombed by NATO aircraft and in June guard towers along the walls were brought down. Gaddafi was unhurt in a NATO airstrike on his compound in April when three people were killed, in what a government spokesman said was an assassination attempt on the Libyan leader. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)