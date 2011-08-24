CAIRO Libyans must unite against NATO and stand by Muammar Gaddafi in the face of foreign interference, a woman who said she was the daughter of Libya's leader said on loyalist television channel Al Orouba on Wednesday.

"I tell the Libyan people to stand hand-in-hand against NATO," she told the TV station by telephone. "I tell the Libyan people not to fear the armed forces. The leader is in the right."

Gaddafi has one daughter, Aisha. Rebel fighters overran the veteran leader's fortified compound in the capital Tripoli on Tuesday but the whereabouts of Gaddafi and his family was not known.

