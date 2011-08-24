CAIRO Muammar Gaddafi must face trial in Libya before being transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC), said Abdel Hafiz Ghoga, spokesman for the rebel National Council Tuesday.

Ghoga told Egyptian state television that Gaddafi, who was indicted by the ICC in May for war crimes, was still in Libya and there was no chance that he will escape.

"Gaddafi is still in Libya, if not in Tripoli, then he may have sneaked to the center (of the country) or the south," Ghoga said.

"We are keen to capture Gaddafi and to try him in Libya before he is tried in the criminal court," he added.

Libyan rebels were searching for the Libyan leader who ruled the North African Arab country for 42 years after they stormed his headquarters in Tripoli Tuesday.

Asked if the rebels would allow Gaddafi an escape route, Ghoga said: "This is impossible. There is no chance for him to escape at all. Gaddafi has no choice."

