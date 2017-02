Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi looks on during a news conference at the Quirinale palace in Rome in this June 10, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

TRIPOLI Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi said on Wednesday that his withdrawal from his Bab al-Aziziya headquarters was a "tactical move" after the compound was leveled by 64 NATO air strikes.

Speaking in an address on a local Tripoli radio station, which was reported by Al-Orouba TV, broadcasting in conjunction with Al-Rai TV, Gaddafi also vowed "martyrdom" or victory in his fight against NATO.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti, Writing by Sami Aboudi)