TUNIS Muammar Gaddafi is still in Libya and is safe and well, his spokesman said Tuesday, saying he had no idea about a convoy of Libyan army vehicles which are believed to have crossed the desert frontier into Niger.

"He is in Libya. He is safe, he very healthy, in high morale. He thinks very much that he is doing exactly what he should be doing," Moussa Ibrahim told Reuters by telephone.

"He knows that he is supported by millions, not just in Libya but actually around the Arab world."

Scores of Libyan military vehicles crossed the desert frontier into Niger in what may be a bid by Muammar Gaddafi to seek refuge in a friendly African state following the six-month conflict, military sources from France and Niger told Reuters on Tuesday.

