TUNIS Ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has called on the U.N. Security Council to protect his hometown of Sirte -- still held by forces loyal to him -- from what he called NATO "atrocities."

"If Sirte is isolated from the rest of the world in order for atrocities to be committed against it, then the world has a duty not to be absent and you have to take your international responsibility and intervene immediately to stop this crime," Gaddafi was quoted as saying in a letter read out on Syrian-based Arrai TV.

The TV said the letter was addressed to the U.N. Security Council. Gaddafi's whereabouts are not known but he has communicated through Arrai TV several times since he was overthrown on August 23.

(Writing by Barry Malone; Reporting by Joseph Nasr in Berlin and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo)