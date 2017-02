CAIRO A Libyan military official confirmed that a picture of a dead man who resembled Muammar Gaddafi and was shown on Al Jazeera was that of the former Libyan leader, the Arab satellite station reported.

Asked by Al Jazeera whether the picture shown by the Qatar-based channel was that of Gaddafi, Colonel Mostafa Noah, a member of the NTC security committee in Tripoli, said: "Yes, that is correct."

