GENEVA The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has asked Libyan authorities to be allowed to visit Saif al-Islam Gaddafi in prison and expects the visit to take place soon, a senior ICRC official said Monday.

"He is an individual who must be protected ... We have made the request and think that we will have access very quickly to Mr Gaddafi," Yves Daccord, ICRC director-general, told a news briefing in Geneva.

Saif al-Islam, once thought likely to succeed his late father in power, was captured by Libyan fighters in Libya's remote southern desert Saturday.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)