ALGIERS Muammar Gaddafi's son Mutassim is hiding in a hospital in his father's hometown of Sirte, a military spokesman for Libya's interim rulers told a television channel on Monday.

"Our revolutionaries (in Sirte) are fighting those who are accomplices of the tyrant in crimes against the Libyan people," Ahmed Bani told Doha-based Libya TV.

"They are a group of killers and mercenaries led by Mutassim Gaddafi who is now in the Ibn Sina hospital in Sirte to avoid being hit, according to newly received information."

Forces with Libya's interim government, the National Transition Council (NTC), have been fighting to capture Sirte from Gaddafi supporters.