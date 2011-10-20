CAIRO The son of deposed Libyan leader, Mo'tassim Gaddafi, has been captured alive in Sirte, fighters in the field have told the National Transitional Council, an official said on Thursday.

"Our information from the commanders in the field is that Mo'tassim Gaddafi has been captured alive in Sirte," National Transitional Council's information minister, Mahmoud Shammam, told Reuters.

Shammam said he could not independently verify the report.

Earlier, Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya had said Mo'tassim was captured. Al Arabiya said it would broadcast images of Mo'tassim after his capture.

