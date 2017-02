Libyans celebrate at Martyrs square in Tripoli October 20, 2011 after hearing the news that Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

CAIRO The son of deposed Libyan leader, Mo'tassim Gaddafi, has been captured alive in Sirte by forces of the National Transitional Council, Arabic satellite channels reported on Thursday.

The reports were carried on Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya with few details.

Al Arabiya said it would broadcast images of Mo'tassim after his capture.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)