TRIPOLI One of Muammar Gaddafi's sons, Mo'tassim, has been killed by fighters from Libya's NTC while another, Saif al-Islam, is trying to flee the fallen city of Sirte but is being surrounded, a senior NTC military official said on Thursday.

"Mo'tassim was killed by the fighters. He was trying to fight back and he was resisting them," National Transitional Council official Abdel Majid Mlegta told Reuters.

"Saif al-Islam is trying to flee Sirte in a small convoy. Our fighters are encircling them," he added.

(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Editing by David Stamp)