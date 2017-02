CAIRO A spokesman for Muammar Gaddafi said in remarks broadcast on Wednesday that the Libyan leader was ready to resist rebels who have seized the Libyan capital Tripoli for months, or even years, and vowed to turn Libya into "volcanoes, lava and fire."

Speaking by telephone to the satellite channels Al-Orouba and al-Rai, which broadcast together, Moussa Ibrahim also said that Gaddafi's forces had captured four "high ranking" Qataris and one United Arab Emirates national, and said that rebel leaders would not enjoy peace if they moved to Tripoli from the eastern city of Benghazi.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi)