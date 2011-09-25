Militias loyal to Libya's deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi attacked the southern town of Ghadames, on the border with Algeria, on Saturday but were pushed back, a spokesman for Libya's interim government said on Sunday.

"These militias have attacked our people in Ghadames ... All the information we have got is that these groups are related to the son of Gaddafi, Khamis," Ahmed Bani, a military spokesman for the National Transitional Council, told a news conference in Tripoli.

"We are expecting some militias in that area to use the geographical base to hide in. Our freedom fighters have taken control of that area. Our freedom fighters will not allow (another attack)," he said.

