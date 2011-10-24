Leader of Libya's National Transitional Council Mustafa Abdel Jalil shakes hands with an officer during the announcement of the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

BENGHAZI, Libya Discussions are under way on forming Libya's next interim government and a decision is expected in about two weeks, the head of its National Transitional Council said on Monday.

Mustafa Abdel Jalil said the council would discuss next week who would lead the new government, replacing Mahmoud Jibril who stepped down at the weekend.

Abdel Jalil, who on Sunday said Libya had taken Islamic sharia law as its source of legislation, tried to assuage concerns that the country may drift toward religious extremism.

"I want to assure the international community that we as Libyans are moderate Muslims," he said.

(Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)