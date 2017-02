TRIPOLI Libya's interim government chief Mahmoud Jibril, on his first visit to Tripoli since the civil war, warned allies who helped overthrow Muammar Gaddafi not to start "political games" against each other until Gaddafi's supporters were completely defeated.

"This is a stage where we have to unify and be together," he told a news conference. "Once the battle is finished ... the political game can start."

