International Criminal Court's (ICC) chief prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo arrives at a news conference to comment on the arrest warrant issued for Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in The Hague June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

AMSTERDAM The International Criminal Court said on Monday it was in talks with the Libyan rebels about the potential transfer of Saif al-Islam, the son of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, to the war crimes court in The Hague.

"We are in discussions with the Libyan council about the surrender of Saif al-Islam," ICC official Fadi el-Abdallah said.

"It is simply too early to talk about details of those discussions or timeframes. The situation is not fully clear or stable in Tripoli so that might take some time."

(Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; editing by David Stamp)