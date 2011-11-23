TRIPOLI International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo told Reuters on Wednesday he believed Muammar Gaddafi's former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi had not been captured.

Officials from Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Sunday that Senussi had been captured the day after Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam was caught, and in the same southern desert region.

Libya's prime minister-designate, Abdurrahim El-Keib, later cast doubt on the reports, and the NTC has since neither confirmed nor denied Senussi's capture, though a military commander has stood by his report of the arrest. The ICC has indicted Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam and Senussi for war crimes.

"I understand he (Senussi) has not been arrested," Moreno-Ocampo told Reuters in an interview in Tripoli.

