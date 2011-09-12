A member of the anti-Gaddafi gestures as they drive toward the front line of the besieged city of Bani Walid for reinforcement September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi fighters run as smoke rises while pro-Gaddafi forces fire Grad missiles on the front line in Teassain, 90 km (56 miles) east of Sirte September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Vehicles from Libya escorted by Nigerien soldiers are seen at a petrol station near the Etoile du Tenere hotel, where a group of 14 Muammar Gaddafi officials including General Ali Kana, a Tuareg who was in charge of Gaddafi's southern troops, are staying in Agadez, northern Niger September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

An anti-Gaddafi fighter who was injured in heavy shelling on the front line 90 km (56 miles) east of Sirte, receives medical attention at a field hospital in Om El Qandil, 90 km (56 miles) west of Ras Lanuf September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Anti-Gaddafi fighters prepare to advance on the besieged town of Bani Walid September 10, 2011, on the day Libya's interim National Transitional Council (NTC) has set as a deadline for pro-Gaddafi outposts to surrender or face onslaughts. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi fighters wait for the arrival of National Transitional Council (NTC) head Mustafa Abdul Jalil at Mitiga airport in Tripoli September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A volunteer and an anti-Gaddafi fighter (R) wearing masks stand near a bulldozer searching for buried bodies in Tripoli September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Anti-Gaddafi fighters tend to their livestock at their position north of the besieged city of Bani Walid near the frontline September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands in a room where anti-tank and anti-personnel mines that have been defused by anti-Gaddafi forces have been collected and arranged to form the message: 'Free Libya, February 17', in Brega September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An anti-Gaddafi fighter does pull-ups on the barrels of an anti-aircraft gun at their position north of the besieged city of Bani Walid near the frontline September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter test fires his machine gun near the frontline in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi fighters prepare weapons before heading to the frontline in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi fighters mourn their comrades who were killed during fighting with pro-Gaddafi forces after they retreated from the frontline, north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gadaffi fighter sits on his vehicle next to a homemade multiple rocket launcher in the village of Al Washka, some 100 km (60 miles) west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Camels pass by anti-Gaddafi fighters at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Grein, some 160 km west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Anti-Gadaffi fighters sleep as they rest at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Grein, some 160 km west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Anti-Gadaffi fighters check a multiple rocket launcher near the town of Abu Grein, some 160 km west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman talks to journalists as she flees the besieged city of Bani Walid September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter checks the identification papers of the anti-Gaddafi forces heading to the frontline in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi fighters drive past a checkpoint in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Grein, some 160 km west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An anti-Gaddafi fighter practises with his rifle at a checkpoint near town of Abu Grein, some 160 km west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People wheel in the body of a National Transitional Council (NTC) fighter at a hospital after an ambush by pro-Gaddafi forces targeting an oil refinery in Ras Lanuf, 370 km west of Benghazi September 12, 2011. Forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi attacked the front gate of the oil refinery near the Libyan coastal town of Ras Lanuf on Monday, killing 15 guards and injuring two, witnesses said. The refinery is controlled by NTC, the de facto rulers of the country after a six-month uprising ousted Gaddafi. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

RAS LANUF, Libya Muammar Gaddafi loyalists attacked an oil refinery on Monday, killing 15 guards, in an apparent attempt to disrupt a drive by Libya's new rulers to seize the ousted leader's last bastions and revive the oil-based economy.

Witnesses said the assailants damaged the front gate of the refinery, 20 km (13 miles) from the coastal town of Ras Lanuf, but not the plant itself, which is not fully operational.

About 60 staff were at the refinery at the time of the attack, according to one of two wounded survivors at a hospital where the dead were also taken. Blood stained the floor.

Refinery worker Ramadan Abdel Qader, who had been shot in the foot, told Reuters gunmen in 14 or 15 trucks had come from the direction of the Gaddafi-held coastal city of Sirte.

"We heard firing and shelling at around 9 in the morning from Gaddafi loyalists," he said. Staff had been asleep.

The assault occurred only hours after Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) announced that it had resumed some oil production, which had been all but halted since anti-Gaddafi protests turned into civil war in March.

NTC forces, which seized Tripoli on August 23, said they were meeting fierce resistance on the fourth day of fighting for the Gaddafi-held desert town of Bani Walid, 150 km (95 miles) southeast of the capital, but were edging toward Sirte.

As pressure builds on Gaddafi's last strongholds, some of his top officials and family members have fled abroad -- including his son Saadi, who arrived in neighboring Niger on Sunday after crossing the remote Sahara desert frontier.

The NTC has said it will send a delegation to Niger to seek the return of anyone wanted for crimes, but Jalal al-Galal, a council spokesman, said the visit had not yet been scheduled.

"We want to take the necessary legal steps to give us possibility of obtaining the detention and extradition of anyone we are seeking," he said, adding that time was needed to prepare the paperwork to satisfy international legal norms.

HUMANITARIAN REASONS

Niger, like Algeria which last month took in Gaddafi's wife and three of his children, has cited humanitarian reasons for accepting fugitives from the former government.

But Niamey has promised to respect its commitments to the International Criminal Court, which wants to try Gaddafi, his son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi for alleged crimes against humanity.

The departure of Saadi, who had at one stage offered peace negotiations with the NTC, leaves Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam and two other hardline sons, military commanders Muatassim and Khamis, as the most prominent figures still at large. Another son, Saif al-Arab, was reported killed during the war.

In Tripoli, NTC fighters revealed they had captured Gaddafi's foreign spy chief, Bouzaid Dorda.

Reuters reporters saw Dorda, a former prime minister who ran Gaddafi's external spy service, held by a group of about 20 fighters in a house in the capital's Zenata district.

A lanky figure in safari jacket and slip-on shoes, Dorda was sitting on a sofa and was not physically restrained, but an armed guard sat beside him. When a fighter asserted that he had killed people, he replied: "Prove it."

Residents fleeing Bani Walid reported intense street fighting, while NATO warplanes could be heard overhead.

Families trapped in the besieged town for weeks fled after Gaddafi forces abandoned some checkpoints on the outskirts. Dozens of cars packed with civilians streamed out of the area.

"We are leaving because of the rockets. They are falling near civilian homes," said one resident, Ali Hussain.

TRIBAL TENSIONS

The NTC, which promised on Sunday to unveil a new, more inclusive government in seven to 10 days, says it will not declare Libya "liberated" until it has taken control of towns still in the hands of Gaddafi loyalists.

It has sent additional brigades to Bani Walid, but some fighters there said this had only worsened tribal tensions.

"Our fighters are from all over Libya. There was little control over them yesterday. Today we will control them better," said NTC commander Mohamed el-Fassi, adding that five NTC fighters were killed and 14 wounded in Sunday's clashes.

Fighters trying to take the town also said they suspected local fighters of the Warfalla tribe, Libya's largest, of passing information to pro-Gaddafi forces inside Bani Walid.

"We believe there are traitors among them," said Mohammed el Gahdi, a fighter from the coastal city of Khoms.

NTC military spokesman Ahmed Bani told reporters the plan for Bani Walid for now was to wait.

"When our forces entered Bani Walid they found the brigades of Gaddafi using citizens as shields," he told reporters. He said Gaddafi fighters had put missile launchers on the roofs of houses with civilian families inside, making it impossible for NTC forces or their allied NATO warplanes to strike.

The United Nations says it is worried about the fate of civilians trapped inside the besieged pro-Gaddafi towns.

"Our big concern right now is Sirte, where we are receiving reports that there's no water and no electricity," U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos told Reuters in an interview.

(Additional reporting by Maria Golovnina north of Bani Walid, Emma Farge in Benghazi, William Maclean, Hisham el-Dani, Alexander Dziadosz and Mohammed Abbas in Tripoli, Mark John and Bate Felix in Niamey, Barry Malone and Sylvia Westall in Tunis; Writing by Alistair Lyon; Editing by Louise Ireland)