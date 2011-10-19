Anti-Gaddafi fighters run for cover during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces at the front line in the centre of Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shakes hands with Libya's National Transitional Council President Mustafa Abdel Jalil during their meeting at the headquarters of the World Islamic Call Society during a visit to Tripoli October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets soldiers at the steps of her C-17 military transport upon her arrival in Tripoli October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire from a tank at pro-Gaddafi forces who are cornered in a neighbourhood on the seaside in Sirte, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

An anti-Gaddafi fighters shouts as a bulldozer demolishes walls of the residence of Muammar Gaddafi at the Bab al-Aziziyah complex in Tripoli October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire during clashes with Gaddafi forces in the centre of Sirte October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate after destroying the residence of Muammar Gaddafi at the Bab al-Aziziyah complex in Tripoli October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

SIRTE, Libya Libyan interim government fighters tried to relaunch their offensive on the besieged town of Sirte on Wednesday after being pushed back by die-hard Muammar Gaddafi loyalists holed up in the deposed leader's hometown.

Hundreds of National Transitional Council (NTC) troops have surrounded the Mediterranean coastal town for weeks in a chaotic struggle to snuff out the last pocket of resistance against the revolution that ended Gaddafi's 42-year rule.

Grad rockets, artillery and tank fire rained down on Gaddafi positions in the center of the town.

Asked about the government force's slow progress in taking Sirte, one NTC fighter at the front said: "All we can think of is catching the rat Gaddafi. We are taking it slowly, step by step. We have been patient for 42 years."

NTC fighters have deployed an arsenal of homemade weapons. On Wednesday a bulldozer arrived at the front retrofitted with armor and resembling a small ship, with a pointed prow and port holes. On its front was mounted a tank turret and the sides were crafted from concrete sandwiched between steel plate.

A man wearing a black ship's captain's hat with gold braid sat atop the contraption as it maneuvered into place, plowing into a lamp-post in the process.

Government fighters shouted "Allahu Akbar" as it made its lumbering progress toward make-shift barricades of vehicles and shipping containers put up by Gaddafi loyalists.

RETREAT

The NTC's failure to seize Sirte, nearly two months since capturing Tripoli, has raised questions about its ability to exert its authority over the entire country and has postponed the launch of its promised democracy program.

On Monday NTC forces captured the other main Gaddafi stronghold, the desert town of Bani Walid, where the ousted leader's loyalists had put up resistance for two months.

NTC forces were poised a few days ago to declare victory in Sirte, but on Tuesday they were forced to retreat in some places under intense fire.

At the eastern end of Sirte's seafront on Tuesday a Reuters reporter saw the spot where an hour earlier mortars had landed in a cluster of NTC fighters. Thirteen were killed in the incident, witnesses said. Blood from one of the victims stained the steps of a nearby house.

In several places in the city, locations that had been firmly under the control of anti-Gaddafi fighters were too dangerous to access because of fire coming in from loyalists.

The NTC offensive, by mostly amateur fighters, has been hampered by a lack of coordination. Units which converged on Sirte from Benghazi in eastern Libya and Misrata to the west have lost men when they fired at each other by mistake.

Gaddafi, wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of ordering the killing of civilians, is in hiding, possibly deep in Libya's Sahara desert.

"LIBYA'S VICTORY"

Even so, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hailed "Libya's victory" during a visit to Tripoli on Tuesday.

Clinton was the most senior U.S. official to come to Tripoli since Gaddafi's 42-year rule ended in August. Her visit was marked by tight security, reflecting worries that Libya's new rulers have yet to establish full control over the country.

The United States took part in the NATO bombing campaign that helped Libya's rebels take power, although its aircraft largely played a secondary role to those of Britain and France.

"I am proud to stand here on the soil of a free Tripoli and on behalf of the American people I congratulate Libya," Clinton said. "This is Libya's moment, this is Libya's victory, the future belongs to you."

Inspired by protests in neighboring Tunisia and Algeria that ended in the overthrow of long-standing autocratic leaders, Libyans rose up against Gaddafi in February, but it took six months of civil war to end his one-man rule.

The NTC lent its backing to another regional revolt on Wednesday, officially recognizing as Syria's legitimate authority an umbrella opposition council struggling to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

While Gaddafi himself is still at large, his wife, two sons and a daughter fled to neighboring Algeria shortly after Tripoli was captured by the NTC in August.

Algeria's foreign minister said his country let them in for "humanitarian reasons." The NTC at the time called it an "act of aggression," but has since moved to patch up ties with Algeria.

"Algeria has systematically honored all its obligations as a member of the international community," Foreign Minister Mourad Medelci told a news conference in Algiers alongside British Foreign Secretary William Hague on Wednesday.

Hague, on a tour of the region, said he respected Algeria's position but had requested all countries in the region honor obligations to turn over any indicted war crimes suspects.

(Additional reporting by Yasmine Saleh in Tripoli and Adrian Croft in Algiers; Writing Jon Hemming; Editing by Peter Graff)