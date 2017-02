Saif Al-Islam, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, gestures as he talks to reporters in Tripoli, in this file picture taken August 23, 2011. Gaddafi's son and heir apparent Saif al-Islam has been detained in Libya's southern desert, interim justice minister and other officials told Reuters on November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

People celebrate after hearing news of the arrest of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, in Benghazi November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Libyans celebrate after news of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's arrest, near the courthouse in Benghazi November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Saif al-Islam, son of the late former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, sits after his capture, with his fingers wrapped in bandages and his legs covered with a blanket, at an undisclosed location, in this photograph aired on Free Libya TV on November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Libya Free TV via Reuters TV

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is pictured sitting in a plane in Zintan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Journalist Marie-Louise Gumuchian (2nd L) sits on a plane with the fighters from Zintan who caught Saif al-Islam November 19, 2011. Caught exactly a month after his father met a violent end, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is wanted by the International Criminal Court at The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity - specifically for allegedly ordering the killing of unarmed protesters last spring. Picture taken November 19. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Libyan Secretary of Defence Jalal Aldgaly speaks during the first General Conference of the National Army in Benghazi November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is seen sitting in a plane in Zintan November 19, 2011. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi told Reuters on Saturday that he was feeling fine after being captured by some of the fighters who overthrew his father and he said injuries to his right hand were suffered during a NATO air strike a month ago. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A still image taken from video shows Saif al-Islam Gaddafi speaking during an interview in Zintan November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Zintan Media Council via Reuters TV

An unidentified colonel reacts after the announcement of the capture of Abdullah al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service during the first General Conference of the National Army in Benghazi November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Abdullah al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service, speaks to the media in Tripoli in this August 21, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

TRIPOLI A senior Libyan commander confirmed Monday that his fighters had captured former spy chief Abdullah al-Senussi.

Prime Minister designate Abdurrahim El Keib said earlier that he needed to check whether Senussi had indeed been captured before he could confirm it, casting doubt on whether Senussi had in fact been captured.

"He is in the hands of the Je'fel Fezzan," General Ahmed al-Hamdouni told Reuters by phone.

(Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Editing by Tim Pearce)