ROME Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi urged Mummar Gaddafi on Monday to end "useless resistance" and called on rebels who have swept into Tripoli to avoid reprisals.

"We ask Colonel Gaddafi to stop all useless resistance so as to save his people from further suffering," Berlusconi said in a statement.

Italy was Gaddafi's closest European ally until abruptly reversing its stance in April and backing the rebels. Berlusconi had expressed regrets about the NATO bombing campaign in Libya.

