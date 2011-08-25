MILAN Libyan rebel government leader Mahmood Jibril warned on Thursday of dangerous destabilization without urgent financial help from the West to restore services and pay government salaries.

"The biggest destabilizing element would be the failure of the (rebel) National Transitional Council to deliver the necessary services and pay the salaries of the people who have not been paid for months," Jibril said at a news conference in Milan after meeting Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

"Our priorities cannot be carried out by the government without having the necessary money immediately," he said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, writing by Catherine Hornby; editing by Barry Moody )