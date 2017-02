BENGHAZI, Libya Libya officially declared liberation, with National Transitional Council officials chanting "raise your head high, you are a free Libyan" Sunday after 42 years of one-man rule by Muammar Gaddafi, who was captured and killed last week.

Abdul Hafiz Ghoga, the council's vice-chairman, wrapped with a tri-color flag, took to the podium, smiling and declared liberation, echoing slogans first head in Egypt when long-time ruler Hosni Mubarak was toppled.

Tens of thousands of Libyans gathered in Benghazi chanted back.

(Writing by Dina Zayed)