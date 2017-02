CAIRO The prime minister of Muammar Gaddafi's ousted government, al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, told an Arabic news channel on Thursday that he supports those fighting against the former Libyan leader.

He made the comments to Al Arabiya television which broadcast details in brief headlines.

Mahmoudi said he was still in Libya and in contact with the National Transitional Council now in charge, Al Arabiya reported.

