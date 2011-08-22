Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was a hunted man on Monday as the remains of his forces made a last-ditch stand in the capital, Tripoli.

Gaddafi's hold on power has been slipping since the revolt started last February and his ministers and associates have gradually left the regime.

Here are details on some of the major figures who have defected:

AL BAGHDADI ALI AL-MAHMOUDI:

-- Libya's prime minister arrived on the southern Tunisian island of Djerba late on August 21. He has been in the job since 2006.

NASSER AL-MABROUK ABDULLAH:

-- A senior Gaddafi security official, Nasser al-Mabrouk Abdullah, arrived in Cairo with nine relatives on August 15, telling Egyptian officials he was on holiday.

ALI AL-AMIN MANFUR:

-- Labour Minister Manfur told delegates at a Geneva conference of the International Labour Organization on June 7 that he was defecting.

SHOKRI GHANEM:

-- Shokri Ghanem, former chairman of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the OPEC country's top oil official, defected in Rome on June 1, citing daily bloodshed.

-- Ghanem, had the high-profile job of representing Libya at OPEC meetings. He has been NOC chairman since 2006.

ALI ABDUSSALM TREKI:

-- On March 31, Treki, a former foreign minister whom Gaddafi had appointed U.N. ambassador, refused to take up any official position and condemned the "spilling of blood."

MOUSSA KOUSSA:

-- On March 30, Libyan Foreign Minister Moussa Koussa defected and flew to Britain in an attempt to persuade other officials in Gaddafi's government to defect.

ABDUL-RAHMAN AL-ABBAR:

-- The former prosecutor-general told al Arabiya television on February 25 he was joining the opposition.

ABDEL FATTAH YOUNES:

-- Younes was a close associate of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi for more than four decades after helping him take power in a 1969 coup. In a statement on February 22, Younes announced he had relinquished the post of interior minister and defected to the opposition, joining the "revolution" against Gaddafi.

-- Rebel sources said last month that Younes had been recalled from the front line to face questions. There were rumors that he was suspected of having held secret talks with Gaddafi's government. His death was later announced by Mustafa Abdel Jalil, head of the rebels' Transitional National Council (NTC), who said he had been shot by assailants on July 28.

MUSTAFA ABDEL JALIL:

-- The former justice minister quit on February 21 over what he saw as the excessive use of violence used against the Benghazi protesters. He currently heads the NTC, formed on March 5 and which last month, went on to gain recognition by the International Contact group on Libya.

NURI AL-MISMARI:

-- On February 21, Nuri al-Mismari, at Gaddafi's side for almost 40 years, resigned from his post as chief of state protocol. Al-Mismari had been detained in France in November 2010 at the request of Libya, which wanted to try him for embezzlement.

YOUSSEF SAWANI:

-- Sawani was a senior aide to Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, a son of the Libyan leader. He resigned on February 20 to protest against the violence sweeping the country. He was executive director of the Gaddafi Foundation, which was Saif al-Islam's main vehicle for wielding influence.

