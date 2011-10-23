MISRATA To add to the indignity of lying in a meat locker for three days, the cars shuttling Misrata's citizens to see the bodies on grisly display are running on Muammar Gaddafi's secret stash of fuel found half-buried in the Libyan desert near Sirte.

Nearly three tonnes of premium gasoline were found hidden at El Garbiat when the ousted dictator died, south of his last stand at Sirte, and trucked back to a regional supply site near Misrata and will cover the city's energy needs for a week.

"No one knows where Gaddafi got the fuel from, but it was found partly underground and hidden in the desert," said Joma Abufnas, a supervising engineer at the site storing the fuel.

Misrata was under siege for months and the battle for control over its energy supplies was ruthless.

Outside the town, the site that now holds Gaddafi's recovered fuel stash was subject to relentless bombardment that set its tanks on fire twice causing over $10 million worth of damage that could take a year to rebuild.

But thanks to a freak change of wind direction, enough of it survived to hold the newly uncovered gasoline.

The city's only source of gas was also attacked, forcing citizens to survive without a supply of the fuel that fires the electricity power station for months. But after a long struggle to meet its energy needs, Misrata is having the last laugh.

THE VALVE

Misrata's gas used to arrive from a terminal in the east at Brega. But the pipeline was shut down by Gaddafi's troops at the start of the siege and the town's supplies dwindled to nothing.

By August, it was clear all attempts to restart the pipeline would fail as supplies to the east of the country had taken priority and Misrata needed to find a new, temporary source.

The pipeline operators at Sirte Oil came up with a plan. They decided to reverse pipeline flows going to the Mellitah platform to the west of the city using a structure that was already almost complete and that would support a reversal.

It took a few weeks to complete the connection. The final step was to find the valve they needed to open to reverse the flow of gas. It was located in the nearby town of Zlitan.

"It was easy to find because I know my job. I checked the pipeline step by step," said Abdusalam Karwad, the engineer who flipped the crucial supply of gas toward Misrata.

"What surprised us was how well the connection that supported the reversal had been done," he said.

The pipeline remains Misrata's only source of gas, although it is still expected to be only a temporary measure.

The city's electricity, including that used to power the meat locker where Gaddafi's body is being kept, now runs from that gas supply.

Deliveries normally run through Eni's offshore platform in the west of the country and through to Italy.

TIME

The damage caused by heavy bombing at the regional fuel depot is expected to cost the National Oil Company an estimated $10 million and take a year to fix.

Gaddafi's troops first hit the site in April, causing three tanks to catch fire and burn for five days. The flames licked up over 50 metres, swallowing a row of trucks parked nearby but sparing the rest of the tanks onsite.

"When the tanks were bombed, the wind changed direction. It was the work of God. I have been here 29 years and never seen the wind change like that. If it hadn't changed, the flames would have got all the tanks," said engineering supervisor Abufnas.

The blackened wreckage of fuel tanks and trucks were still curled up heaps on the ground and the still empty industrial area remains a bitter memory for many of Misrata's headstrong citizens.

They say their colleagues betrayed them by leaving for safer areas of Libya and that they are not welcome back for the time being because their wounds, evident in the city's war-ravaged skyline, are still too fresh.

Others still are suspected of passing on valuable information to Gaddafi's forces allowing them to target key landmarks like the fuel tanks.

"They will be turned away at checkpoints," said Kurwad. "We have heard what they have done."

(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Jon Hemming)