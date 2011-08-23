RABAT Morocco has recognized the rebel National Transitional Council as Libya's legitimate representative and the foreign minister will travel to the rebel stronghold of Benghazi, the official MAP news agency said.

MAP quoted Foreign Minister Taieb Fassi Fihri as saying he would travel to Benghazi on Tuesday to bring a message of support for the Libyan people from Morocco's King Mohammed.

"The kingdom of Morocco confirms today its recognition of the National Transitional Council as the sole legitimate representative of the Libyan people and responsible for its aspirations for a better future based on equality, justice, democracy and the rule of law," MAP quoted him saying.

