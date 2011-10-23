CAIRO Deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim was shown in video footage broadcast on Sunday smoking, nursing wounds and making dismissive remarks to his captors, apparently shortly before his death last week.

The bearded Mo'tassim was shown in a bloodied white vest and with red stains on his trousers, sitting on a mattress on the floor of a room, in footage broadcast by the Syrian-based Arrai TV channel, which backed Gaddafi.

In the brief video, he repeatedly wiped his bloodied nose and dabbed other wounds with a tissue the video showed. He pointed out the wounds to the camera.

Arrai has carried a black strip in the top corner of its screens as a symbol of mourning since the death of Muammar Gaddafi, who was also shown bloodied but alive Thursday with his captors shortly before he was killed in chaotic circumstances.

Mo'tassim was announced dead the same day. Images broadcast until now had shown only his corpse in a white vest.

"Drink water and raise your head. The days of luxury are over," a soldier in green army fatigues said to him. "God is greatest and thank God, this is Mo'tassim Gaddafi," the soldier said, apparently addressing viewers. Other soldiers were in the room.

Mo'tassim's comments were not very clear but the anchorwoman for the channel said he told one of the soldiers: "I don't speak to teenagers. What is your name?"

The soldier replied, in comments that were clearer for viewers to hear: "You will soon see, you dog." He did not elaborate.

Gaddafi's son did not appear nervous. At one point, he was shown puffing on a cigarette and in another shot he drank from a blue transparent mineral water bottle. He also leant back on the mattress during the filming.

