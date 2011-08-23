Aug 23 Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Rebels seized Muammar Gaddafi's compound in Tripoli on Tuesday after a fierce battle with a loyalist rearguard but there was no word on the fate of the Libyan leader who vowed again to fight "to the end."

* Humanitarian aid workers said Tuesday a rapid resolution to the Libyan conflict would help them bring urgent help to the residents of Tripoli, where medicine and fuel supplies have run low and many foreigners have fled.

* The United States is seeking to release between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in frozen Libyan assets to the Libyan rebels' Transitional National Council, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said Tuesday.

* The Russian head of the World Chess Federation, who visited Gaddafi in Tripoli in June, said he had received a call from him Tuesday afternoon in which Gaddafi said he was still in the capital.

* Western governments, which have backed disparate opposition groups, said they could not be sure where the 69-year-old leader was but urged him to surrender.

* Hundreds of rebel fighters looted an armory in part of Gaddafi's compound that they had overrun, seizing new sniper rifles in plastic cases, a Reuters witness said.

* NATO said it conducted 117 air sorties Monday, 36 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit Monday included two multiple rocket launchers in Brega.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 19,994 sorties including 7,541 strike sorties. NATO members taking part in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Monday, 11 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Six were boarded but none diverted.

* A total of 2,301 vessels have been hailed, 236 boarded and ten diverted since the start of the arms embargo.