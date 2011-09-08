Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Muammar Gaddafi vowed to remain in Libya battling NATO and the country's new leaders, dismissing reports that he had fled toward bordering African states in a military convoy.

* Libya's new leaders sent envoys to Niger on Wednesday to try to prevent Gaddafi and his entourage evading justice by fleeing across a desert frontier toward friendly African states.

* Gaddafi is not in Niger and movements of Libyan convoys into the country in recent days have been much smaller than widely reported in the media, Niger Justice Minister Marou Amadou said on Wednesday.

* NATO said it conducted 113 air sorties on Wednesday, 40 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- Five armored fighting vehicles and two armed vehicles in the vicinity of Sirte

-- Eighteen surface-to-air missile systems in the vicinity of Waddan

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 21,893 sorties including 8,220 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fourteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Wednesday, seven vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None was boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,521 vessels have been hailed, 262 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

