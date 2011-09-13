Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* China recognized the National Transitional Council (NTC) as Libya's ruling authority.

* A Syrian television station that has broadcast messages from Muammar Gaddafi in the past said the fugitive Libyan leader was still in Libya, but it was unable to air his latest message for security reasons.

* Gaddafi urged Libyans not to give in to those he said were colonizing the North African country, the Syrian channel Arrai reported in a message read out by the channel's owner.

* Gaddafi loyalists attacked an oil refinery, killing 15 guards in an apparent attempt to disrupt a drive by Libya's new rulers to seize the ousted leader's last bastions and revive the oil-based economy.

* Some 32 people close to Gaddafi have fled to neighboring Niger in 10 days, Al Arabiya television reported on Monday, citing Niger government sources.

* The NATO bombing campaign which fatally weakened Gaddafi's rule had a secret asset: a 24-year-old Libyan woman who spent months spying on military facilities and passing on the details to the alliance.

* An explosion damaged an ammunition depot and set off a fire at a military camp on the southern outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, residents and officials said.

* Italian oil group Eni is aiming to restart gas exports from Libya to Italy through its Greenstream pipeline by October or November, its chief executive told Reuters.

* Forces loyal to Gaddafi attacked the front gate of Libya's largest oil refinery near the coastal town of Ras Lanuf on Monday, killing 15 guards and wounding two, witnesses said.

* Libyan oil firm the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) said on Monday it has restarted production at the eastern oilfield of Sarir in an early sign the industry is coming back to life after six months of war.

* Secret informants and tribal frictions have stalled efforts by Libyan interim government troops to establish control over one of Gaddafi's last remaining bastions of resistance.

* Gaddafi's son Saadi entered Niger on Sunday, Niger's justice minister said.

* Libya has started producing oil again, the country's interim prime minister said on Sunday, promising that more of it would come online in the "near future."

* Bouzaid Dorda, the head of Gaddafi's external security organization, has been arrested by anti-Gaddafi fighters, Reuters witnesses said on Sunday.

* NATO said it conducted 114 air sorties on Sunday, 44 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- One military logistics facility, one command-and-control node, one radar system, three surface-to-air missile systems and seven armed vehicles in the vicinity of Sirte

-- Four anti-aircraft guns in the vicinity of Waddan

-- One command and control node in the vicinity of Sabha

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 22,342 sorties including 8,390 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fourteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Sunday, 13 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Three were boarded but none diverted.

* A total of 2,582 vessels have been hailed, 273 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

