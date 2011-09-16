Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan stepped up his rhetoric against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday, telling a crowd in Tripoli those in Syria who inflict repression on the people will not survive.

* Italy's Eni will press on with an agreement to sell half its stake in Libyan oilfield Elephant to Russian energy giant Gazprom, as Moscow seeks to regain its footing in strife-torn Libya.

* Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) wants to vet 3,000 mainly sub-Saharan migrants stranded in the southern town of Sabha before they are evacuated abroad to ensure none were mercenaries fighting for deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi, an aid agency said on Friday.

* Forces of Libya's new leaders attacked two besieged towns on Friday, storming into Bani Walid and pushing forward at Sirte, as they tried to finish off resistance from diehard Gaddafi supporters.

* Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company said on Friday it expected output from its eastern oilfield Sarir to rise steadily to 200,000 barrels per day by the end of September, allowing one export cargo every 10 days.

* The head of a Syrian-based television channel which has become Gaddafi's last platform for the outside world said he had a duty to broadcast the ousted Libyan leader's comments and promised another video statement soon.

* Europe is ready to recognize Libya's interim government in the United Nations, but will push it to become more inclusive, the European Council president said on Thursday.

* Niger's foreign minister said on Thursday France should not interfere in its relations with Libya, after Paris said it had been asked by Libya's new government to secure the return of Gaddafi loyalists who fled to Niger.

* Hundreds of Libyans waving French and British flags and chanting anti-Gaddafi slogans mobbed President Nicolas Sarkozy and Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday in the eastern city of Benghazi.

* NATO said it conducted 116 air sorties on Thursday, 40 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- One military store, two armed vehicles, one tank, four multiple rocket launchers and eight air missile systems in Sirte

-- One multiple rocket launcher in the vicinity of Waddan

-- Several armored vehicles, one multiple rocket launcher, one tank and five armed vehicles in the vicinity of Sebha.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 22,817 sorties including 8,560 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Thirteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Thursday, 18 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None were boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,656 vessels have been hailed, 285 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

