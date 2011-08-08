Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libyan rebels on Saturday said they had launched a push to capture the coastal oil town of Brega, but were advancing slowly because Muammar Gaddafi's forces had sown minefields across its approaches.

* A Qatari plane made a quick stop in the rebel-held Libyan city of Misrata on Saturday to offload ammunition for rebel fighters, sources with knowledge of the flight said.

* Power and petrol shortages gripped Libyan capital Tripoli, as the months of conflict with NATO-backed rebels take their toll on a city that is the seat of Gaddafi's power.

* NATO said it conducted 115 air sorties on Saturday, 45 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* NATO said key targets hit on Saturday included:

-- Two multiple rocket launch systems near Brega

-- One surface-to-air system, two anti-aircraft guns, six military supply vehicles, one military vehicle east of Tripoli

-- One ammunition storage facility, one command and control node, one multiple rocket launcher system, one military vehicle near Bir Al Ghanam

-- One command and control node, one military facility, one tank in the vicinity of Zlitan

-- One military facility, one command and control node, one multiple rocket launcher storage in the vicinity of Tiji

* Since NATO took over command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 18,039 sorties, including 6,833 strike sorties. NATO members that have been participating in air strikes in Libya include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Seventeen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Saturday, eight vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. One was boarded but not diverted.

A total of 2,096 vessels have been hailed, 212 boarded and nine diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)